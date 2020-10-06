CM Naveen Patnaik help for worker in distress

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Janardan Majhi

PURI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released Rs 30,000 from his relief fund for the treatment of Janardan Majhi (45), a resident of Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district, who was found lying in front of Sri Jagannath Temple on Friday. 

Majhi had returned from Surat and was reduced to a skeleton due to lack of proper nutrition. Moved by his plight, youth Congress president Alok Dash shifted him  to the district headquarters hospital. He had tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office seeking help for Majhi’s treatment. Dash was told by the doctors that Majhi required constant medical attention and the treatment procedure will be expensive. He thanked the Chief Minister and the district administration for their intervention in the matter. 

Doctors treating Majhi said he is responding well to treatment and his condition is improving gradually. It would take at least 45 days for him to recover fully.

