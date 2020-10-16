Wishes pour in on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's birthday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Warm greetings poured in from all quarters for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Naveen over phone to wish him on his birthday. He also wished the Chief Minister a long and healthy life in a Twitter post.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also spoke to him and wished him.

Political leaders cutting across party lines and personalities also greeted Naveen on his birthday.

Those who wished him on social media include Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, Arjun Munda and Som Prakash, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, former union minister Jual Oram and industrialist Naveen Jindal.

Mo Parivar, the social service wing of Biju Janata Dal organised blood donation camps at several places to observe the Chief Minister's birthday.

Naveen had announced that he will not celebrate his birthday this year in view of the severe Covid-19 situation in the state.

He had requested his well wishers to organise blood and plasma donation and help the poor instead.