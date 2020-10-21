STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid-19: Naveen Patnaik also cautions people against complacency during festive season

Naveen said that Odisha has been able to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic during the last six months with cooperation from the people.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday also warned the people of the state to remain careful and not develop complacency because of the decrease in the daily Covid-19 positive cases as there are chances of a rise in infections during the ensuing festival season and winter.

Addressing the people of the state two hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, he said one needs to be more watchful and alert during the Durga puja and Diwali as the character profile of coronavirus is very critical. 

“Let us take a pledge before Maa to prevent the spread of infection. I request all not to crowd outside and worship Maa Durga in their houses. All should wear face masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing,” he said. Giving an example of Kerala which performed very well all along in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Naveen said the state witnessed a sudden rise in cases following the Onam festival.

The situation in the UK, France, Spain and other European countries had also improved after reaching the peak in March-April, but the highly infectious virus has again reared its ugly head. While the number of daily infections in the UK was more than 1,200 in September, it has now increased to 17,000 on October 18. Similarly, the number of positive cases in France on August 31 was 3,000 plus, he said and added it further increased to 26,000 on October 10.

Stating that India’s position is second in terms of Covid-19 cases after America, the Chief Minister said experts opine that the coronavirus is likely to take much critical form during the winter. 

The Chief Minister said he understands the sacrifice made by people to fight against the pandemic. Referring to Ganjam and Gajapati districts where the coronavirus cases have substantially come down, Naveen said the region was a corona hotspot two months ago. However, the scenario has completely changed now due to people’s cooperation, community participation and hard work of the Covid warriors.
He said that a majority of people followed all guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Some people, however, deviate and do not adhere to the norms, but they should try to understand the difficult situation.

Naveen said that Odisha has been able to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic during the last six months with cooperation from the people. The number of positive cases has gone down and will decrease further, he said and added while positive cases on September 26 was more than 4,000, now the number has fallen to less than 2,000. He called upon people not to relax till the State defeats the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik COVID 19
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp