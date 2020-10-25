STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC orders personal appearance of Higher Education Secretary over payment of arrears

The Orissa High Court has sought personal appearance of the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education department and Director of Higher Education before it on November 3.

Published: 25th October 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought personal appearance of the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education department and Director of Higher Education before it on November 3.

The direction came on a contempt of court petition filed by Basanta Kumar Sahoo, a lecturer in Physics at Rajsunakhala College in Nayagarh district, alleging non-compliance of an order issued by the High Court for payment of arrears related to his salary entitlements from 1988.

"In the event COVID-19 situation continues and there is restriction in physical appearance, Registry is directed to make way for their personal appearance in this Court on the date fixed maintaining the Covid guidelines at the relevant point of time," the single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath said in his order on Wednesday.

Sahoo had filed a petition in 1999 and the HC had issued the order on July 6, 2018. But the order is yet to be implemented by the State Government. Sahoo joined the college as lecturer in 1984. He is set to retire in February, 2021.

Sahoo had filed a contempt petition for the second time. The Court had issued notices on the plea on December 12, 2019. But the department had not responded to it so far. 

Taking note of it, Justice Rath said the circumstances compelled him to direct for the personal appearance of the two senior officers of the Higher Education department. "The pendency of the writ petition shall not stand on the way of implementing the direction of this Court in the meantime and submitting their response accordingly," Justice Rath clarified in his order.

Earlier, Sahoo had approached the HC by filing the contempt of court petition in 2018 which was disposed of on February 20, 2019 allowing three months time to comply with the July 6, 2018 order.

In the July order, the Court had directed the State Government to issue a fresh order of grant-in-aid salary entitlement in favour of Sahoo from January 6, 1988 within a period of one month, compute his arrear entitlement within a further period of one month and release the same with six per cent interest per annum in his favour within a further period of one month thereafter.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha Higher Education department
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp