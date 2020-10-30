Government imposes fishing ban to save Olive Ridley

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the breeding season of olive Ridley sea turtle is fast approaching, the State government on thursday imposed a sevenmonth ban on fishing within 20 km stretch from the mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rushikulya rivers to protect the nests of the endangered species. the ban on fishing activities under the provisions of odisha Marine Fishing Regulation act, 1982 and Wildlife Protection act, 1972 will be in force from November 1 to May 31, 2021.

Use of motor boats, trawlers and mechanised fishing boats has been prohibited along the stretch. However, there will be no restriction on traditional fishing. around 10,666 fishermen families, who will be affected by the fishing ban, will be given a monthly financial assistance of `7,500 each. this was decided at high level empowered committee meeting chaired by additional Chief Secretary Mona Sharma here.

The olive Ridley sea turtles come to Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara, Devi river mouth in Puri and Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district every year during winter for mass nesting. the government will set up 66 patrolling camps, including five off-shore camps, to keep a close watch on fishermen violating the ban on fishing.