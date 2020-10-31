STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Evicted fish vendors cry for rehabilitation in Odisha's Cuttack

Although six months have passed since the demolition drive was conducted for expansion of Taladanda canal road, the evicted vendors are yet to be provided the promised facilities. 

People at the temporary fish market near Malgodown police station. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Widespread discontentment is brewing among the evicted shopkeepers of Jobra fish market as the district administration is yet to rehabilitate them. 

The administration had demolished Jobra fish market on April 2 to revamp Taladanda canal road and facilitate communication to the proposed expanded campus of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

As many as 29 vendors, who were evicted from the market located on the left side of Taladanda canal road, were temporarily rehabilitated on a piece of low-lying government land near Malgodown police station. 

The administration, which had provided Rs 1 lakh compensation to the evicted traders, had assured them to develop the land into an exclusive non-veg market with all facilities, but to no avail.

While the evicted fish and chicken vendors are carrying out their business in a pitiable condition under polythene sheets, the low-lying ground is getting waterlogged with knee-deep rainwater making their plight further miserable. 

Though the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had set up six cement-made bins for dumping of waste materials, the vendors are being compelled to throw the garbage at roadside as the bins are not cleaned by the civic body. This apart, there is no suitable road and drainage facility in the market. 

Maa Basulei Byabasai Sangha president Pradip Kumar Behera said, “We will submit a memorandum in this regard to the Collector and CMC Commissioner soon. We will resort to agitation if the administration fails to solve our problems.”The Collector and CMC Commissioner were unavailable for comments.

