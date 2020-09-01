Orissa High Court extends SOP on arrests, interim orders till October 15

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday extended till October 15 its advisory to the State Police not to arrest any accused in a cognizable offence with sentence up to seven years imprisonment, unless it is necessary for maintaining law and order. On May 5, acting on a PIL filed by advocate Bijay Kumar Ragada, the Court had issued the advisory in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, the High Court extended it on June 11 and July 15. The order was to remain in effect till August 31. The division bench of Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice KR Mohapatra extended the May 5 order further to October 15 taking into consideration the present circumstances due to the pandemic. With this, court orders on eviction, anticipatory bail, interim bail and parole will also remain extended till October 15. Besides, the interim protections given in all anticipatory bail applications by it or the sessions courts will also stand extended till October 15. However, the Court allowed the Government to proceed in accordance with law eviction from residential official quarters which had not been vacated by Government servants after retirement.