STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court extends SOP on arrests, interim orders till October 15

However, the Court allowed the Government to proceed in accordance with law eviction from residential official quarters which had not been vacated by Government servants after retirement.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday extended till October 15 its advisory to the State Police not to arrest any accused in a cognizable offence with sentence up to seven years imprisonment, unless it is necessary for maintaining law and order.  On May 5, acting on a PIL filed by advocate Bijay Kumar Ragada, the Court had issued the advisory in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, the High Court extended it on June 11 and July 15. The order was to remain in effect till August 31. The division bench of Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice KR Mohapatra extended the May 5 order further to October 15 taking into consideration the present circumstances due to the pandemic. With this, court orders on eviction, anticipatory bail, interim bail and parole will also remain extended till October 15. Besides, the interim protections given in all anticipatory bail applications by it or the sessions courts will also stand extended till October 15.  However, the Court allowed the Government to proceed in accordance with law eviction from residential official quarters which had not been vacated by Government servants after retirement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp