2.62 lakh in Odisha caught in flood of misery

KENDRAPARA: Around 2.62 lakh people of 160 villages in Aul, Rajkanika, Rajnagar, Pattamundai, Derabishi, Garadapur and Marsaghai blocks have been affected by the floods which have thrown life out of gear in the district since the last six days.

With floodwater yet to recede in many villages, people displaced due to the swelling Baitarani, Bramahani, Kharasrota rivers and their tributaries are living in misery. Evacuating people stranded on roads, embankments and other elevated places has emerged as a major challenge for the administration.

Sources said those displaced will not be able to return to their homes for another week as the many river embankments are yet to be repaired. Sanatan Behera (55) of Gobindapur village under Aul block has taken shelter on the road with his family by erecting a polythene tent after his thatched house collapsed in floods on Thursday.

“Floodwater entered my house on July 27 following which I shifted to higher ground with my five-member family. Like me, many villagers have moved to safer places with their families. living on higher ground,” he said.

The flood situation is more acute in Aul’s Gobindapur, Dimiripala, Sansidha, Argala, Ketuapal, Petapada, Earadanga, Juania, Desahi, Palimi, Padanipala, Bhuipur, Eakamania, Kolidiha, Patrapur, Narendrapur, Badaambila, Nuapada, Dasipur and Manikapatana panchayats.

The worst sufferers are those who have been marooned by the floods. Gayadhar Sahoo of Singhagaon under Pattamundai block said, “Our village has been completely cut off due to the floods. Without food and drinking water, we are living in a miserable condition. Nobody is sure how long it will take for the water to recede.”

Niharika Ojha (32) of Benipur village under Derabishi block took shelter on the rooftop of a building with her two kids on Thursday after water entered her house due to a breach in Birupa river embankment on August 28. After staying there for four days, she and nine other villagers were rescued by a boatman on Tuesday. Niharika is now staying in a makeshift polythene shed on the river embankment.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said the floods have affected 2.62 lakh people in 160 villages. The administration is providing relief materials to the affected people.