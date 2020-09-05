STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to form next government in Odisha: JP Nadda

JP Nadda urged the party workers to ensure that the Atmanirbhar Bharat package announced by the PM reached the intended beneficiaries.

Published: 05th September 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:56 AM

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday exhorted party workers to strive hard to form the next government in Odisha. Addressing the party’s State executive meeting from Delhi on digital platform, Nadda said, “The days are not far when we will form government in Odisha.”

Extolling the steady but swift growth of the BJP in Odisha, Nadda said the party which received 18 per cent of the popular mandate in 2014 Assembly election increased its tally to 32 pc in 2019 election.

While the party posted an impressive show in the last Lok Sabha election by cornering one crore votes, its long political fight paid a rich dividend after BJP got the recognition of principal opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

“Our spirited cadre is the reason behind the steady rise of the party in the State. We must take a vow to further increase our vote share 50 pc in next election to form the government,” he said.

Lauding Narendra Modi-led government’s effort in containing the spread of the coronavirus, Nadda said, “More than 10 lakh tests are being conducted every day in the country. Moreover, free rations are being provided to the denizens ensuring food for all.”

Highlighting the series of initiatives taken by the Prime Minister to boost economy and provide employment to migrants, the BJP president called upon party workers to take the pro-poor initiatives of Modi Government to the people.

Nadda urged the party workers to ensure that the Atmanirbhar Bharat package announced by the Prime Minister reached the intended beneficiaries.

Taking a dig at the BJD Government for its reluctance to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha, Nadda said the State has deprived over 2.4 crore people of availing free medical treatment.

Describing the new education policy as historic, he appealed party workers to go through the policy and enlighten the people how the new policy will bring a paradigm shift in the education system.

The meeting chaired by State BJP president Samir Mohanty was also addressed by two Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi.

