Bhubaneswar, Cuttack police goes cracking for COVID-19 safety

Despite a rising number of officers and personnel down with Covid-19, Sarangi said there will be no drop in intensity of enforcement.

Published: 18th September 2020 08:56 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed DGP Abhay to step up enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, 50 more officers and five additional platoons of the armed police force were placed at the disposal of Commissionerate Police which started a massive drive on Thursday.

The additional officers have been deputed at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar while the supplementary armed police forces are deployed in the State Capital to enhance monitoring of social distancing and mask violations. 

“As a part of the efforts to enhance Covid enforcement, I interacted with IICs, ACPs and other officers of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Urban Police districts. They are enthusiastic despite 11 IICs and many ACPs being infected by coronavirus,” said DGP Abhay.During the meeting via video-conferencing with senior officers, the DGP directed enforcement to be intensified at market areas and hot spots within the Twin City. Commissionerate Police was asked to procure additional personal protective equipment kits, including face shields, for its personnel from the State Central store. Police personnel have been instructed to remain equipped with the kits for their safety. 

The State Capital has been divided into three zones and DCPs of Security, Armed and Traffic will lead the enforcement activities here.Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said, enforcement has been heightened as per the CM’s direction. Three mobile teams each have been formed under all the police stations to carry out enforcement against violation of Covid-19 guidelines. 

On the day, the police prosecuted 352 persons for not wearing masks, 2,420 persons for social distancing violations and sealed 16 shops for violating the guidelines in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, 308 persons were prosecuted for not wearing masks and 963 for social distancing violations in Cuttack.  Five shops were sealed for neglecting the safety guidelines.

Despite a rising number of officers and personnel down with Covid-19, Sarangi said there will be no drop in intensity of enforcement. At least 45 officers, including inspectors and ACPs, have contracted the infection for which additional manpower will report to duty from Friday and enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines will be further enhanced. Over 1,000 police personnel have been infected and four succumbed so far in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar so far.DGP and Police Commissioner have requested the citizens to follow the guidelines sincerely.

Enforcement drive
Commissionerate Police gets 50 police officers and five additional platoons of armed police force
Bhubaneswar has been divided into 3 zones and DCPs of Security, Armed and Traffic will lead the enforcement activities
Police will be stationed during rush hours in market places like Unit-I, Bapuji Nagar, and other areas to curb the violations

