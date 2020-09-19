Private coaching centres flout govt closure order

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Despite the State Government order for closure of all educational institutions till end of Durga Puja vacation in view of the prevailing pandemic situation, private tuition and coaching centres have started running their classes in rural areas of the district flouting the Covid safety norms.

After the State entered Unlock 4 lifting almost all restrictions, the private tuition and coaching centres which were remained shut however have started operating defying the Government instruction.

What is endangering is that the Covid safety guidelines like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing are being grossly violated at these centres. With doors locked from outside, these centres are found with students inside taking lessons in a clandestine manner, posing threat for more transmission of the disease.

While some private tutors are found to have opened coaching centres at their homes, some others are moving from house to house to impart education to students.The situation can be observed from a coaching centre running at Dhanamandal in Kantapada block where jam-packed students are being taught inside two halls by a private tutor. While the students were found sitting close to each other, some of them including the private teacher were not wearing masks.

When a local reporter entered the coaching centre and wanted to know why such illegal activities were being carried out, the private tutor, Upendra Pradhan, questioned him as to why and how he entered the premises without taking permission.

“Is the Government taking care for our livelihood? Why are you interfering in my affairs?,” questioned the teacher while threatening the reporter. Later, the journalist informed the matter to Govidpur police seeking action against the coaching centre. Though the OIC of Govindpur police station Manas Kumar Mishra assured that he would inquire into the matter, no step has been initiated for closure of the centre, said the reporter.

Cuttack SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth, however, said enforcement activities would be strengthened and necessary action would be taken against the private coaching centres for violating Covid norms.