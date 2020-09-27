STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Industrial power consumption back on track in Odisha

Since 90 pc of accidents where people do the mistake can be prevented, he observed that most of the accidents occur in connection with 11 KV systems as compared to the low tension lines. 

Published: 27th September 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The industrial power consumption that came down by almost 26 per cent (pc) in the first quarter of this fiscal compared to the same period last year has picked up again after relaxation of lockdown norms. Though it was initially anticipated that there would be significant reduction in power consumption and revenue collection, it has been found the difference will be not more than six pc than the previous year’s target. 

 At the review of revenue collection from electricity duty and electrical accidents in the State chaired by Energy Minister Dibyasankar Mishra, it was decided to install the Real Time Data Acquisition System (RT-DAS) to capture the metre data of the captive power plants at the earliest.  The Minister directed officials to put their best efforts for revenue collection and advised Principal Secretary of the department to conduct a separate meeting with Industry department to resolve any disputes of industries relating to the electricity duty. 

“Since RT-DAS will help capture the data of captive power plants remotely, Engineer-In-Chief (Elec) Santosh Das has been asked to complete the installation of the system as soon as possible,” Mishra said.
 Stating that electrical accidents are a major concern, the Minister said the accident compensation is a historic step as the people suffered will get benefit in case of accidents.

Since 90 pc of accidents where people do the mistake can be prevented, he observed that most of the accidents occur in connection with 11 KV systems as compared to the low tension lines.  He asked the Electrical Inspectorate to devise a mechanism for improvement of electrical safety systems in which safety training, examinations, educating electrical workmen working at ground level and creating public awareness will be a continuous programme round the year.  Principal Secretary Nikunja Dhal highlighted the measures taken on electrical safety and asked officials to bring monthly or quarterly report on the electrical accidents and measures taken up in their respective zones. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
power consumption
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp