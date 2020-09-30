STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Illegal shrimp farms demolished in Odisha's Kendrapara

District fisheries officer Mamata Mohapatra said 729 shrimp farmers in the district have registered their farms, spread over 1,400-acre land, as per norms. The rest of the farms are illegal. 

Published: 30th September 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

An illegal shrimp farm being demolished in Hariabanka village (Photo | EPS)

An illegal shrimp farm being demolished in Hariabanka village (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Illegal shrimp farms on 200 hectare land were demolished in Hariabanka village within Mahakalapada forest range on Tuesday. 

Mahakalapada tehsildar Sovagya Ranjan Panda said block officials with the help of forest and revenue departments demolished the shrimp farms as they violated the norms of Coastal Regulation Zone and rulings of Supreme Court and High Court. He said mangrove saplings will planted on the land on which the illegal shrimp farms were functioning. 

District fisheries officer Mamata Mohapatra said 729 shrimp farmers in the district have registered their farms, spread over 1,400-acre land, as per norms. The rest of the farms are illegal. 

However, several shrimp farmers are up in arms against the decision of the authorities to demolish their farms. 

They said since paddy cultivation is not lucrative anymore in seaside villages, they have the right to convert their farms to prawn gheris.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara Kendrapara shrimp farms Odisha
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp