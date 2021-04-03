Attack on RTI activist in Odisha: BJP protests police inaction

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The local unit of BJP on Friday gheraoed Dharmasala police station protesting the delay in arrest of the accused involved in the murderous attack on RTI activist and party leader Sarbeswar Behura on March 27.

Hundreds of BJP workers reached Dharmasala police station in a rally from Jaraka bazaar. They held a protest meet in front of the police station and criticised the cops for failing to nab the accused even after a week of the incident.

BJP’s Jajpur district president Gautam Ray alleged that police are shielding the accused. “We will intensify our protest if the accused involved in the murderous assault on Behura are not arrested soon,” he said.

Among others, district Mahila Morcha president Babita Mallick and local BJP leader Ramesh Chandra Parida were present.

Behura sustained critical injuries after two bike-borne miscreants hurled bombs at his vehicle on Jaraka-Jenapur road near Imam Nagar on March 27 night. After undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, Behura was discharged on Friday.