PIL in High Court for power tariff hike rollback

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL has been filed by Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad in the Orissa High Court on Monday seeking quashing of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) notification on power tariff hike.The new power tariff for the 2021-22 financial year has became effective from April 4. As per the OERC notification, there has been a rise of 30 paise per KWH/kVAh for all consumers other than those falling under the categories of BPL and irrigation. The prescribed hike amounts to a 5.60 per cent rise in overall retail supply tariff.

Now the tariff will be Rs 3 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.80 per unit for consumption above 50 units up to 200 units and if consumers use electricity between 200 and 400 units, they will have to pay Rs 5.80 per unit. On the consumption of more than 400 units, they will have to pay Rs 6.20 per unit.“OERC notification for enhancement of electricity tariff by 30 paise is illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic as the people of the State are reeling under Covid- 19 pandemic and the economic condition of all categories of people has deteriorated”, the PIL stated. Power tariff in Odisha is higher than that in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu do not charge till 200 units, for people of Andhra Pradesh the first 50 units are free. In Tamil Nadu and Delhi, for 201 to 300 units the power tariff had been fixed at Rs 2 and Rs 3.50 per unit respectively. In Andhra Pradesh it is Rs 2.60 per unit from 51 to 200 units and Rs 3.50 from 201 to 300 units, the petition said, while seeking direction roll back in power tariff hike in the State.