STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PIL in High Court for power tariff hike rollback

Delhi and Tamil Nadu do not charge till 200 units, for people of Andhra Pradesh the first 50 units are free.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL has been filed by Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad in the Orissa High Court on Monday seeking quashing of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) notification on power tariff hike.The new power tariff for the 2021-22 financial year has became effective from April 4. As per the OERC notification, there has been a rise of 30 paise per KWH/kVAh for all consumers other than those falling under the categories of BPL and irrigation. The prescribed hike amounts to a 5.60 per cent rise in overall retail supply tariff. 

Now the tariff will be Rs 3 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.80 per unit for consumption above 50 units up to 200 units  and if consumers use electricity between 200 and 400 units, they will have to pay Rs 5.80 per unit. On the consumption  of more than 400 units, they will have to pay Rs 6.20 per unit.“OERC notification for enhancement of electricity tariff by 30 paise is illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic as the people of the State are reeling under Covid- 19 pandemic and the economic condition of all categories of people has deteriorated”, the PIL stated. Power tariff in Odisha is higher than that in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. 

Delhi and Tamil Nadu do not charge till 200 units, for people of Andhra Pradesh the first 50 units are free. In Tamil Nadu and Delhi, for 201 to 300 units the power tariff had been fixed at Rs 2 and Rs 3.50 per unit respectively. In Andhra Pradesh it is Rs 2.60 per unit from 51 to 200 units and Rs 3.50 from 201 to 300 units, the petition said, while seeking direction roll back in power tariff hike in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp