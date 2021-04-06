STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven held for forging age details during Army recruitment in Odisha's Ganjam district

The fraud was detected by the Army Recruitment Officer of Gopalpur who during scrutiny of documents found that the youths possessed two Class X certificates issued by different boards.

Published: 06th April 2021 07:36 AM

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as seven youths were arrested for forging their age certificates during the ongoing Indian Army recruitment rally at Rangeilunda air strip in Ganjam district. The fraud was detected by the Army Recruitment Officer of Gopalpur who during scrutiny of documents found that the youths possessed two Class X certificates issued by different boards.

The certificates had different dates of birth on them. Police during probe found that the accused had earlier applied for job with the Indian Army by showing certificates issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Cuttack. But they could not qualify as the date of birth on the certificate proved they had exceeded the age limit for the recruitment examination. 

They then took admission in National Institute of Open Schooling and got another certificate for Class X with a different date of birth which qualified them for the examination. Since the details of candidates are stored in Army  database, the fraud was detected during scrutiny. 

