STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hospital bed crisis in Sundargarh as coronavirus cases soar

224 persons test positive for Covid-19 in district on Friday; fresh cases include 114 from Rourkela

Published: 10th April 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital beds

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Acute shortage of hospital beds has worsened the Covid-19 crisis in Sundargarh district which is witnessing a steep surge in new infections in last few of days. On Friday, 224 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Sundargarh. The fresh cases included 114 from Rourkela. The district now has 917 active cases. 

With rise in new cases, the administration had kept 34 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients at the privately-run JP Hospital and Research Centre Pvt Ltd. The Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) was equipped with only 20 beds and critical patients were shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.  But on Friday, JP Hospital was filled with 64 Covid patients. Faced with the bed crisis, the administration immediately decided to augment dedicated facilities for Covid care.

A senior health official said it was decided that JP Hospital would reserve 50 beds with ventilators and 30 general beds. Besides, a ward of the privately-run Shanti Memorial Hospital, Rourkela with 30 general beds would be utilised as dedicated Covid care centre (CCC). This apart, a 50-bed CCC will come up at NTPC Medical College and Hospital at Sundargarh town from Saturday for both isolation as well as treatment of patients with mild symptoms. 

Chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra said the administration has decided to enhance treatment and institutional facilities in view of the rising cases. Steps are being taken to enhance Covid testing, he added. Currently, around 750 samples are being tested daily and the number is likely to be doubled soon. 

Over the last week, the district has reported a whopping 888 new cases. Health officials suspect that the new virus strain of Maharashtra, which infects faster, was one of the reasons behind surging cases in rural Sundargarh after a musical band party of Nagpur in Maharashtra performed at Bandega village of Balishankar block on March 14. Sundargarh’s total positive case count now stands at 17,061.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hospital beds coronavirus Sundargarh
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp