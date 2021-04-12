STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nabarangpur villages in grip of water scarcity  

With the onset of summer, many villages in Nabarangpur district are under the grip of a drinking water crisis.

Women and kids carrying water in a village

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  With the onset of summer, many villages in Nabarangpur district are under the grip of a drinking water crisis. Semlidora village under Kursi panchayat, around 12 km from Umerkote, is facing an acute drinking water scarcity. There is no tube-well in the village which has a population of around 350.

The villagers had dug up a well by spending money from their own pockets. But during summer, the well serves muddy water which is not fit for drinking.  In absence of piped water, villagers are forced to use the turbid well water. Stating that they are facing health hazards due to usage of the contaminated water, the villagers accused administration of turning a blind eye to their plight.

Similar is the situation in Deopur village, situated around 9 km from Umerkote. Getting potable water during summer is a struggle for around 400 families residing in the village. The villagers, mostly daily wagers, have to trek several kilometres in the scorching sun to get clean water for daily household use. Besides, there is no river near the village to alleviate their misery.

Sources said water scarcity is also a concern for villagers of Dongriguda which has a single tube-well. Womenfolk of the village have to stand in long queues for hours for their water needs. Frustrated with the administration’s apathy, women of Semlidora, Deopur and Dongriguda have threatened to stage protest if no steps are taken to mitigate the crisis.  Contacted, block development officer (BDO) of Umerkote Devi Prasad Talli assured that necessary steps will be taken on war-footing to solve the water scarcity.

