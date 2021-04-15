Covid vaccination drive slows down as cases rise in Odisha   

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Covid vaccination drive has been badly hit in Balangir district due to shortage of doses. Out of 56 centres across the district, only five are functioning currently.

As many as 1,15,000 people have been vaccinated during the immunisation drive which was launched in Balangir on January 16.CDMO Bhima Sahu said sufficient doses of vaccine reached the district on Wednesday and the drive has been resumed.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to reactivate the Covid care centre at Polytechnic College at Larkipali in view of the spike in positive cases. The district reported 93 new Covid cases and one death on Wednesday. Similarly, 104 fresh Covid cases were detected in Nabarangpur on Wednesday, taking the tally to 554 in the district.