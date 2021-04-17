STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunita Mohanty, new FLO Bhubaneswar chairperson

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Bhubaneswar chapter on Friday welcomed Sunita Mohanty as its new chairperson for 2021-22

FICCI

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Bhubaneswar chapter on Friday welcomed Sunita Mohanty as its new chairperson for 2021-22 after completion of one year tenure of its founding chairperson Dharitri Patnaik on April 15.

At the national level, Jahanabi Phookan handed over the presidency to Ujjwala Singhania. FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar chapter is the 17th chapter launched on April 2020 during the lockdown with 61 vibrant women entrepreneurs and Dharitri, the MD Jivada Ventures Pvt Ltd and Chairperson, Diversified Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd as its founding chairperson.

The FLO Bhubaneswar chapter in the last one year has embarked upon many initiatives aimed at transformation in lives and livelihoods of women through skill development, knowledge and information sharing, mentoring and building financial linkages. It has also taken up initiatives to bring sustainable changes in women’s lives, said Dharitri.

