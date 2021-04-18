STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'Ramp up testing facilities in Kalahandi, Nuapada': Opposition to Naveen government

BJP's Pradipta Kumar Naik coronavirus infections are rising exponentially and the situation in the two districts bordering Chhattisgarh is quite worsening.

Published: 18th April 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik on Saturday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ramp up Covid testing facilities in Kalahandi and Nuapada districts which are witnessing an acute shortage of rapid antigen test kits.

Sending an SOS to the Chief Minister, Naik said coronavirus infections are rising exponentially and the situation in the two districts bordering Chhattisgarh is quite worsening as they are heading towards community transmission.

In a series of tweets, the senior BJP leader said the situation is getting out of control as more migrant workers are returning to their villages after lockdown imposed by Chhattisgarh on April 9. Testing of the migrants is not possible due to lack of facilities and test kits, he said.

Claiming that the district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna has the capacity to test only 25 patients a day while the CHCs are equipped to conduct testing of 10 persons, Naik said suspected Covid patients from the two districts are forced to visit Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for RT-PCR test at their own expenses.

Naik requested the Chief Minister to direct the Health department to create adequate facilities with supply of more rapid antigen test kits in the two districts for timely testing failing which the situation will go out of control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp