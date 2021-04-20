STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bahrain Odia Samaj founder helps migrant’s family get justice

Intervention of Bahrain Odia Samaj founder Arun Kumar Praharaj has helped family of an Odia youth, who was choked to death in a manhole in the Middle-East country, get justice. 

Published: 20th April 2021 08:45 AM

Image used for representation only

By Express News Service

Debasish Sahoo, a 26-year-old youth from Chandbali area of Bhadrak, along with two other migrant workers had died while carrying out maintenance job in a manhole on November 16, 2020. Sahoo was engaged by Crown Electromechanical Services WLL. 

Praharaj, who had earlier actively coordinated with the family members of the deceased to arrange necessary documents to send his mortal remains to Odisha, also helped his father Basanta Sahoo in filing the claims in Bahrain.  

He took up the matter with the Bahrain Government and Indian Embassy and sought their immediate intervention. After a long-drawn battle of over five months with the employer and follow up with authorities of Bahrain and India, Praharaj finally managed to help Sahoo’s father get the compensation from the company.

The company on April paid Rs 15 lakh compensation to deceased’s father. With this the total compensation transferred to the legal heir of Sahoo amounts to Rs 21 lakh, said Praharaj. 

Praharaj, who is also the CEO of Dadabhai Group Bahrain, said the Government of India has to empower its embassies to protect the rights of Indian migrant workers as many migrants have been repatriated to India without settlement of their legitimate dues by many unscrupulous companies. 

