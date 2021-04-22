STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela’s steel maker is a saviour with oxygen supply to states  

Additionally, two more ASUs are being operated on build-own-operate (BOO) basis by Linde India Ltd to meet RSP’s total oxygen demand.

Published: 22nd April 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In the fight against second Covid wave, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has been doing a yeoman’s service with uninterrupted supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to hospitals in Odisha and other states.  

An oxygen tanker being refilled at RSP in
Rourkela | Express

RSP has turned a saviour of Covid patients by augmenting the LMO production substantially. In normal circumstances, three air separation units (ASUs) of RSP are egnaged in producing oxygen in gaseous form for steel making and LMO for Ispat General Hospital. Additionally, two more ASUs are being operated on build-own-operate (BOO) basis by Linde India Ltd to meet RSP’s total oxygen demand.

At a time when many hospitals in Odisha and outside are in dire need of oxygen to save lives, the RSP has supplied over 840 tonne of oxygen so far in April. Since April 2020, the RSP has supplied about 8,000 tonne of LMO to Odisha and other states.  

A senior official said, the RSP has stepped up its liquid oxygen production exclusively for medical purpose to serve the country in this hour of crisis. However, he admitted that availability of special tankers to transport LMO is a major bottleneck. 

Unlike the first outbreak, the second wave is proving to be more dangerous with Covid hospitals in Rourkela and elsewhere witnessing quick deterioration of patients’ condition. In critical cases, oxygen is being administered to keep such patients alive and increase their chances of survival.

Besides LMO supply, the RSP is running an RT-PCR testing centre and plasma bank in collaboration with Odisha government. It is also all set to turn its newly built super speciality hospital into a Covid-19 hospital for critical patients.  President of Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS) HS Bal said it is a commendable move to produce and supply LMO at a cheap price to help the country fight against the pandemic and save lives of citizens. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rourkela Oxygen makers COVID 19
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp