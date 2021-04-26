Odisha government announces free COVID vaccine for all above 18 years, orders 3.87 crore doses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Joining the increasing number of states in announcing free vaccination for people from 18 to 45 years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the State government will bear the entire cost of inoculation of all people in the age bracket. Vaccination for people in this age group will start from May 1.

The government on Sunday ordered over 3.87 crore doses of vaccines. While 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin has been ordered from Bharat Biotech, 377 lakh doses of Covishield will be procured from Serum Institute of India. Covishield will be administered to the people across Odisha except the areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation where only Covaxin will be available.

Addressing the people of the State, Naveen said that around two crore population will benefit from the decision. The State government will spend Rs 2,000 crore on procuring the vaccines. "You will not have to spend anything for your vaccination. This is the responsibility of government. But you will also have to take your own responsibility by adhering to all the COVID-19 guidelines," he added.

Stating that the country as well as the State is passing through a war-like situation, the Chief Minister said that the country is reporting lakhs of COVID-19 cases for the last several days. Lakhs of people are getting infected and thousands are dying every day, he said and added that the worsening situation is putting pressure on the health system of the country.

The situation is alarming in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. There is no space in cremation grounds to perform the last rites of those succumbing to the deadly virus. The Chief Minister said that the country had never faced such a dangerous situation in its history.

"I had discussed about the situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of some states recently," he said and added that Covid-19 infection is rising alarmingly in all the border areas of the State.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government to deal with the grave situation by following COVID-19 norms like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands. He also requested the people not to go out of their homes unless it is highly urgent.

Stating that he does not want lockdown or shutdown which will weaken the economy, the Chief Minister said that along with the economy, saving lives is also very important. "If you abide by all COVID-19 guidelines and remain cautious, we will win the war against COVID without any lockdown or shutdown," he said.

The Chief Minister hoped that Odisha will come out of the crisis like last year if the people will fight against the pandemic with determination and patience.