STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government announces free COVID vaccine for all above 18 years, orders 3.87 crore doses

Covishield will be administered to the people across Odisha except the areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation where only Covaxin will be available.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Joining the increasing number of states in announcing free vaccination for people from 18 to 45 years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the State government will bear the entire cost of inoculation of all people in the age bracket. Vaccination for people in this age group will start from May 1. 

The government on Sunday ordered over 3.87 crore doses of vaccines. While 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin has been ordered from Bharat Biotech, 377 lakh doses of Covishield will be procured from Serum Institute of India. Covishield will be administered to the people across Odisha except the areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation where only Covaxin will be available.

Addressing the people of the State, Naveen said that around two crore population will benefit from the decision. The State government will spend Rs 2,000 crore on procuring the vaccines. "You will not have to spend anything for your vaccination. This is the responsibility of government. But you will also have to take your own responsibility by adhering to all the COVID-19 guidelines," he added.

Stating that the country as well as the State is passing through a war-like situation, the Chief Minister said that the country is reporting lakhs of COVID-19 cases for the last several days. Lakhs of people are getting infected and thousands are dying every day, he said and added that the worsening situation is putting pressure on the health system of the country.

The situation is alarming in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. There is no space in cremation grounds to perform the last rites of those succumbing to the deadly virus. The Chief Minister said that the country had never faced such a dangerous situation in its history.

"I had discussed about the situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of some states recently," he said and added that Covid-19 infection is rising alarmingly in all the border areas of the State.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government to deal with the grave situation by following COVID-19 norms like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands. He also requested the people not to go out of their homes unless it is highly urgent.

Stating that he does not want lockdown or shutdown which will weaken the economy, the Chief Minister said that along with the economy, saving lives is also very important. "If you abide by all COVID-19 guidelines and remain cautious, we will win the war against COVID without any lockdown or shutdown," he said.

The Chief Minister hoped that Odisha will come out of the crisis like last year if the people will fight against the pandemic with determination and patience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 COVID vaccine Coronavirus Covishield Covaxin Odisha vaccine
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp