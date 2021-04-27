STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hingula jatra kicks off sans devotees

The famous nine-day Maa Hingula Jatra took off at Gopalprasad village under Talcher block here on Monday though with Covid restrictions.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The famous nine-day Maa Hingula Jatra took off at Gopalprasad village under Talcher block here on Monday though with Covid restrictions.

However, all customary rituals were carried out amid safety protocol, as the goddess appeared in the form of fire at Hingula temple. 

While devotees flock to the ‘pitha sthala’ every year to seek darshan of the goddess, this year was different as gatherings were banned by the district administration and all entry routes sealed by police. 

“We had deployed two platoons of police force at Gopalprasad where Maa had appeared, to prevent crowd. The first day of the jatra was peaceful and no untoward incident reported,” said IIC of Colliery police station Sabyaschi Rout. 

Legend has it that Maa Hingula, who is the presiding deity in the kitchen of Jagannath temple in Puri, leaves the temple on this day to give  darshan to devotees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hingula jatra Maa Hingula Jatra
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp