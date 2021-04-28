STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Manoj Das, the legend will live through his literature

More than appreciation for his writings, admiration for the man, the writer took over in a few minutes of conversation.

Published: 28th April 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Noted Odia and English writer Manoj Das

Noted Odia and English writer Manoj Das (Photo | EPS)

By Kasturi Ray
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Mo Maa ti kete bhala, jete bhala padmaphula’ were the words that Manoj Das uttered when he was unaware of alphabets or even able to fathom language or literature.

These words of unconditional love for his mother remained so etched in his memory that he remembered the moment an interviewer asked him about the time when he first started writing.  

More than appreciation for his writings, admiration for the man, the writer took over in a few minutes of conversation. The most read writer didn’t fail to amaze with clarity of thought, truthfulness, sobriety and an infectious smile. 

That was Manoj Das. But reminiscing Das or his writings is not as easy. A sea of work that included stories, short stories, novels and columns in Odia and English. Pick any story or a write-up and a floodgate of images, stories open up subtly shaking one’s consciousness.

The real is so starkly presented and the humble is so earth-deep in every sentence,  that it soaks deep into the psyche of the reader.  Presumably, that is what made the man a face in the crowd, a Padmabhusan, a Padmashri and Saraswati Samman awardee besides, Sahitya Akademi winner. 

Deeply inspired by Sri Aurobindo, Das never let his ideals merge into his writings. Even when he was driven by the principles of Marxism, he maintained a margin between what he created as literature for a larger reader base.

In his own words, “In early 60s, I cut myself apart from the philosophy of communism. I was drawn into the life divine of Sri Sri Aurobindo.”  

The awakening made his writings take a different direction and he never belied this. For someone who believed that inspiration plays the most important role in creative expression,

 Das’ works in his own words were also inspired by the then prevailing poverty or the sight he saw at a cremation ground in Balasore at a tender age. Das’ creativity was not only limited to stories and columns for newspapers including

The New Indian Express, his contribution to Chandamama, the ever-green children’s magazine, was  immense. Though then he wrote with pseudonym the popular stories of the royal life, on kings and queens,  Bikram Betaal, most of the narratives were Das’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Das Manoj Das Death
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp