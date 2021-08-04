STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ethanol plant in Nabarangpur could be harbinger of good days

The upcoming unit at Nabarangpur is expected to generate jobs for more than 500 persons and check migration of workforce 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  The proposed ethanol plant at Umerkote is Nabarangpur’s first industrial unit and being seen as a harbinger of good days for the district. The 500-KLPD grain-based ethanol plant will be helmed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. It was one of the seven industrial projects approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on July 30.

While augmenting the availability of ethanol for blending with auto fuel to reduce carbon footprint, the plant is expected to generate employment opportunities for more than 500 persons. For a district that sees migration of a large workforce to other states in search of work due to absence of industries in the district, it has brought cheers. 

Although Umerkote is one of the highest producers of maize in Asia, absence of proper markets or mandis forces farmers to resort to distressed sale of their produce to middlemen. This historically low-paying crop can now be used as feedstock along with sugarcane and paddy to boost ethanol production. 

“Production of ethanol using maize as the base is more profitable and when the industry uses it as stock, maize prices will increase and so will production, helping farmers get a better price for their produce and assured buyers,” said Umerkote MLA Nityanada Gond. 

Umerkote block BJD president Ajit Kumar Pradhan echoed similar sentiments and said the project will check migration of labour which is a critical issue for the district. Former municipal chairman Jhadeswar Mohanty said farmers will able to sell their harvested maize at the appropriate proper price and middlemen will be eliminated once the plant comes up.

Umerkote tehsildar Himanchal Majhi said he has received a letter from the government to allot 60 acre of land for establishment of the plant and acquisition process will be completed at the earliest. People of the district still remain skeptical as some years ago, the government had announced to set up a maize processing unit but the project was shut down after land acquisition work began.

“Benefits of the project can only be reaped by the locals once it is completed and becomes operational,” said Kalu Panda, BJD State working committee member. Two other ethanol plants will be established at Balasore and Angul by Indian Oil and Newalt Energy Private Limited, respectively. 
 

