STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to develop 5,000 school playgrounds in next three years

Playgrounds will be developed in 1,000 schools this year under the State government’s 5T initiative and the rest would come up in a phased manner within three years.

Published: 06th August 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha government plans to construct playgrounds in 5,000 schools in the next three years. Congratulating the Indian men’s hockey team on its historic win at Tokyo Olympics, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, said playgrounds will be developed in 1,000 schools this year under the State government’s 5T initiative and the rest would come up in a phased manner within three years.

“To encourage sports and physical fitness among youths, development of playgrounds has been kept as an integral part of school development plan and it is one of the five components, the other four being smart classrooms, library, laboratory and ambiance, under the 5T programme at School level,” Dash said. Stating that the hockey team’s performance at Tokyo has given further impetus to the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to promote sports from the school-level, the Minister said that from now on curriculum will be designed with focus on sports and physical education classes. Besides, schools will identify young sports talents.

The department has already issued guidelines for allocation of sports grants of Rs 5,000 to primary schools, Rs 10,000 to upper primary schools and Rs 25,000 to secondary and senior secondary schools every academic year.  

He said the government has also initiated a process for recruitment of physical education teachers at high school-level. The Finance department has approved the proposal for appointment of 4,445 PET, Hindi and Sanskrit teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp