Odisha: Phulbani legislator Angada Kanhor juggles roles of MLA and farmer with ease

Published: 07th August 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Phulbani MLA Angada Kanhor tilling his land

Phulbani MLA Angada Kanhor tilling his land. (Photo| EPS)

By Siba Prasad Tripathy
Express News Service

PHULBANI:  At a time when people prefer urban pursuits to agriculture, Phulbani MLA Angada Kanhor sticks to his farming background while continuing his role as a legislator. 

With rains favouring paddy cultivation for the kharif season, the BJD leader is busy in his land at Pakari village under Phiringia block here. A set of labourers by his side, he aims to wrap up farm activities for the season before the monsoon session of the State Assembly starts.

What keeps him rooted to farming? "Agriculture is my profession and the MLA post is a way to serve the people. I was assisting my father in farming from a young age and after his death the farming responsibility has fallen on my shoulder. Now, my four sons and wife are supporting me in cultivation work," the 51-year-old MLA says.

He juggle both roles easily too. During the agriculture season, he goes to the field at about 6 am and ploughs the land with bullock till 8 am. After a meal, he visits different areas of his constituency and interacts with people to solve their problems. "My involvement in the field does not affect my job as MLA," says Kanhor.

His wife Sukanti assists in collecting sal and siali leaves from the nearby forest and stitching plates and cups used by the family as utensils.  Starting his career in 1985, the MLA became sarpanch of Kerandibali panchayat three times and once of Pakari panchayat. 

He went on to hold the post of chairman of Phiringia block and zilla parishad member of zone 13. In 2019, he was elected as the MLA of Phulbani from the reserved (ST) seat. Kanhor feels everybody should engage in farming to resolve the burning issue of food crisis.

"I don’t feel embarrassed to work in the paddy field or being identified as a farmer. Youths must give up inhibition of working in the field and help boost the country’s economy," the MLA said.

TAGS
Angada Kanhor Phulbani Odisha farmer MLA BJD
