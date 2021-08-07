‘Promotion can’t be withheld for Vig case pending for years’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to give promotions to a 1997 batch OAS officer Sushama Barik whose promotions have been withheld on the premise of pendency of vigilance proceeding against her since 2006.

The OAS officer had sought intervention against withholding her promotions. The court has directed the Principal Secretaries of General Administration and Public Grievances, and Revenue and Disaster Management departments “to give promotions to the petitioner to the rank of OAS-I (Senior Branch) from 30.10.2014, OAS (Suppertime Scale) from 30.12.2007 and OAS (Senior Administrative Grade) from 25.06.2021, from the date of her juniors and batchmates got such promotions”.

While issuing the direction on Tuesday, Justice BR Sarangi observed, “The petitioner cannot suffer for the long pendency of the vigilance proceeding. It is also not known when the vigilance proceeding initiated in 2006 will come to end”.

The State Vigilance had initiated proceedings involving allegations of corruption against the OAS officer in 2006. But a chargesheet in the case was submitted in 2010. However, the case is yet to be disposed of.

While directing for completion of the entire exercise within four weeks from the date of communication of the direction, Justice Sarangi said the petitioner upon promotions shall also be entitled to all consequential benefits.

Justice Sarangi, however, clarified that the promotions of the petitioner shall be subjected to the ultimate outcome in the Vigilance proceeding.

