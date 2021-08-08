STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jeypore airstrip project gains steam as technical team oversees progress

Sources said the PWD has also completed construction of control rooms and guest rooms at the airport.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

The team from BPIA inspecting the runway at Jeypore airstrip. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  With the State government’s announcement on commencement of operations from Jeypore and Rangeilunda airstrips on Friday, a three-member technical team of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is camping here to oversee the airstrip expansion project as per instructions of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. 

The airstrip apart, work on type two B category runways, 915 metre in length and 23 metre in width, has already been completed at a cost of Rs 14 crore by the PWD but is yet to be approved by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Sources said the PWD has also completed construction of control rooms and guest rooms at the airport.

The technical team, led by AGM SK Sahu, is checking required infrastructure at the facility like the traffic signal system and construction of buildings at the airstrip, said PWD executive engineer Bhaskar Chandra Samantaray. 

At present work on construction of category 2 C runway is in progress at the airstrip.

While Rs 55 crore has been sanctioned for the expansion, the PWD will spend Rs 38 crore for construction of runway and other infrastructure at the upcoming facility.

Once completed, the type 2C runway will be 1,200 metre long and 30 metre wide.  

However, the expansion has not been able to make much headway owing to the Dhanpur distributary of Upper Kolab irrigation project in the area.

The authorities can carry out further work on the runway only after flow of water in the project canal is stopped.

“We expect the expansion work to be completed by June next year,” said a senior engineer working on the project. 

Flight services from these airstrips will be started by the State government’s own initiative and not included in the UDAN scheme of Centre, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera had said.

The decision was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Minister had said that flights will operate on routes like Jeypore-Vizag, Rangeilunda-Vizag in the first phase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Patnaik International Airport
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp