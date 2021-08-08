NRRI develops nine high yielding paddy varieties for Odisha farmers  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The scientists of National Rice Research Institute here have developed nine new varieties of high yielding paddy suitable for different ecologies in Odisha.

These are CR Dhan 413 (Reeta-Panidhan), CR Dhan 512 (Satrughna), CR Dhan 803 (Trilochan), CR Dhan 316, CR Dhan 317 and CR Dhan 411, CR Dhan 412, CR Dhan 702 and CR Dhan 703.

Among these, CR Dhan 413, CR Dhan 512 and CR Dhan 803 are climate resilient varieties which are also tolerant to submergence. The CR Dhan 413 is a new version of Reeta (CR Dhan 401) which is suitable for areas that face flash floods.

“This variety is resistant to brown BPH, WBP, stem borer”, said Principal Scientist Dr Sarat Pradhan. While these rice varieties were developed within the last seven years, the Odisha State Seed Sub-Committee approved them on August 3 to be released to the market.

The institute has so far released 151 varieties of paddy suitable for different states since 1968.