Odisha: Missing gharial hatchling spotted 150 km away from Tikarpada

BHUBANESWAR : One of the 28 gharial hatchlings that had remained untraced in Mahanadi river for the last one and half month, was found in the fresh waters of the river close to Barada area of Cuttack on Saturday.

The baby gharial was found 151 km downstream from the hatchling point near Tikarpada where they were sighted first in May third week.

Forest officials said the hatchling was probably swept away in the water current of the river. It had crossed Mundali barrage and was found trapped in the net of a fisherman.

Forest officials said given its size and that no other gharial breeding has been reported in Mahanadi, this hatchling is believed to be one of the 28 baby gharials bred in the river system after a gap of over 40 years.

The hatchlings were first spotted in the river in Baladmara area of Satkosia wildlife sanctuary on May 20. The research team, however, failed to trace them after June second week.

Officials of the Nandankanan Zoo who are working with the Satkosia wildlife division for reviving the gharial population in Mahanadi, said the hatchling found trapped in the net of a fisherman was rescued and brought to Nandankanan.

“The fisherman who found the hatchling in his net contacted the forest officials of Cuttack, who then rescued and handed it over to the Zoo authorities. After veterinary care, it will be sent to Tikarpada for its release in the natural habitat,” said Nandankanan Zoo Deputy Director Sanjeet Kumar.

Kumar said as per the existing government scheme, a cash incentive of Rs 1,000 will be given to the fisherman for handing over the hatchling alive to the local forest staff.

He said the forest officials are creating awareness among local fishermen not to harm these reptiles who mostly feed on small fish.

Angul Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) and Satkosia field director Pradeep Raj Karat said though it is extremely difficult to trace these hatchlings because of their size, field officials have intensified monitoring and taking all possible measures to protect them.

Thanking the fisherman for informing forest officials about the hatchling and handing it over to them, Karat said this will strengthen awareness among the fishermen community.