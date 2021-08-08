STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Missing gharial hatchling spotted 150 km away from Tikarpada

The baby gharial was found 151 km downstream from the hatchling point near Tikarpada where they were sighted first in May third week.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  One of the 28 gharial hatchlings that had remained untraced in Mahanadi river for the last one and half month, was found in the fresh waters of the river close to Barada area of Cuttack on Saturday.

The baby gharial was found 151 km downstream from the hatchling point near Tikarpada where they were sighted first in May third week.

Forest officials said the hatchling was probably swept away in the water current of the river. It had crossed Mundali barrage and was found trapped in the net of a fisherman.

Forest officials said given its size and that no other gharial breeding has been reported in Mahanadi, this hatchling is believed to be one of the 28 baby gharials bred in the river system after a gap of over 40 years.

The hatchlings were first spotted in the river in Baladmara area of Satkosia wildlife sanctuary on May 20. The research team, however, failed to trace them after June second week.

Officials of the Nandankanan Zoo who are working with the Satkosia wildlife division for reviving the gharial population in Mahanadi, said the hatchling found trapped in the net of a fisherman was rescued and brought to Nandankanan.

“The fisherman who found the hatchling in his net contacted the forest officials of Cuttack, who then rescued and handed it over to the Zoo authorities. After veterinary care, it will be sent to Tikarpada for its release in the natural habitat,” said Nandankanan Zoo Deputy Director Sanjeet Kumar.  

Kumar said as per the existing government scheme, a cash incentive of Rs 1,000 will be given to the fisherman for handing over the hatchling alive to the local forest staff.

He said the forest officials are creating awareness among local fishermen not to harm these reptiles who mostly feed on small fish.

Angul Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) and Satkosia field director Pradeep Raj Karat said though it is extremely difficult to trace these hatchlings because of their size, field officials have intensified monitoring and taking all possible measures to protect them.

Thanking the fisherman for informing forest officials about the hatchling and handing it over to them, Karat said this will strengthen awareness among the fishermen community. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp