Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Padmini Care multispeciality hospital in Tangi

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday, August 7, 2021, inaugurated Padmini Care, a 400-bed multi-speciality hospital, on the premises of Dhaneswar Rath Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DRIEMS) at Tangi through video conference.

The hospital was dedicated to the State on the occasion of the sixth death anniversary of Padmini Rath.

The Chief Minister said his government is giving top priority to improve healthcare system in both rural and urban areas of the State. The new hospital will boost access to better healthcare in the region, he added. Panchayati Raj and Law Minister Pratap Jena said the establishment of such a multi-speciality hospital will cater to the need of healthcare of the rural population.

Local MLA Prasanta Behera, Collector Bhabani Sankar Chayani, DMET Director Prof CBK Mohanty, Chairman of DRIEMS Group Pramod Chandra Rath and CEO of Padmini Care Dr Jyoti Prakash Parija were present.

