Six arrested with brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Continuing its crackdown against the illegal drug trade, the Commissionerate of Police on Monday arrested six persons and seized over one kg of brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore from their possession.

While four of the six arrested persons belonged to Jagatsinghpur district, one was from Cuttack and another from Puri district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about assembling of some drug peddlers at the back of RNT School for supplying the contraband to local dealers, a team of police officials with the help of the Special Squad raided the spot and apprehended the six accused persons with two bikes.

Police also seized six polythene pockets containing 1.159 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 1,10,59,000 from their possession.

Briefing mediapersons, Commissioner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi said the arrested persons are habitual drug suppliers indulged in procuring the narcotic substance from Balasore and supplying it to local dealers in Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The Cuttack Urban Police District has so far seized more than 4.28 kg of brown sugar and 677 kg ganja and arrested 39 drug peddlers from Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Jaleswar and Balasore during the special drive this year, informed Priyadarshi.

He appealed to people to inform the Commissionerate of Police about the sale of drugs in their localities.