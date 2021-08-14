Disputed Kotia panchayat in Odisha's Koraput district under the glare for Independence Day

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As Odisha and Andhra Pradesh continue to be at loggerheads over Kotia, the Koraput district administration is likely to deploy police force in the disputed panchayat to avert any untoward incident during Independence Day celebration on Sunday.

For the last 10 days, the border dispute between the two states has heated up with rumours about Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram administration planning to rename Kotia villages in Telugu on August 15 with support from political leaders of Salur doing the rounds.

Koraput district administration is likely to mobilise police force in disputed Kotia villages on the eve of Independence day to avert any kind of face-off between the local leaders with their counter parts of Vizianagaram district of AP.

Though the Koraput administration denies having ground reports on renaming of Kotia villages in Telugu, sources said it wants to keep the issue under wraps to prevent unnecessary flare up between leaders of both the sides.

Recently, senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had announced that they will give a 'befitting reply' if the Andhra Pradesh administration dares to indulge in illegal activities in Kotia. Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi too had reacted sharply to Andhra Pradesh's overstepping of territorial authority and said none from the neighbouring State’s administration or political party will be allowed in Kotia.

Following the warning of Odisha leaders, politicians of neighbouring Vizianagaram and Salur have threatened to file FIR for such remarks, thereby aggravating the situation. Sources said the Koraput administration is expecting presence of political leaders along with their supporters in the disputed areas on I-day and a possible face-off with local villagers.

It is learnt that Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar held a series of closed-door meetings with revenue and police officials of Pottangi over the issue.

The I-Day will be celebrated in all villages of Kotia panchayat this year in presence of police. The officials concerned have already been directed to take steps in this regard without drawing attention of the neighbouring State.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation in Kotia. Neither the district Collector nor SP Varun Guntupalli agreed to give statements regarding the I-day arrangements in Kotia.

