Odisha: Malkangiri collector scraps 48 mining tenders cleared by predecessor

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh has scrapped 48 mining tenders including the seven stone quarries awarded to Andhra Pradesh-based trader Ch Venu Gopal. Singh on Tuesday said the decision to cancel the tenders was taken basing on the recommendation of the Revenue department. Fresh tenders will be floated for the auction of all these mines.

Earlier, Singh had cancelled the Rs 1 crore solvency certificate issued in favour of Venu Gopal by the Malkangiri Sub-Collector for not verifying the genuineness of the report filed by the local revenue inspector.

Venu Gopal, who is the owner of VG Granite at Peta under Motu tehsil, was awarded the tenders of seven stone quarries when Yedulla Vijay was the Collector of Malkangiri.

Sources said the action comes in wake of the probe report by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South) who was investigating the alleged irregularities in mining tenders floated by Vijay. Former MP Pradeep Majhi alleged that the RDC is yet to give a report on persons involved in the mining irregularities.

Earlier, the Congress leader had accused Vijay of awarding stone quarries in favour of Venu Gopal by manipulating bid documents through tender fixing. "Scrapping of all the tenders has exposed the nexus between district officials and mining mafia. It is high time action was taken against all those who are involved in the mining scam, Majhi added.

Majhi had also alleged that the tender boxes were intentionally taken to the residence of Vijay to manipulate the bid papers to favour the AP-based trader. However, the former Malkangiri Collector had refuted the charges and clarified that he had taken the tender boxes to his residence office for better security and CCTV surveillance.

