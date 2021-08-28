Evertrade to start footwear making unit in Odisha soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : India-owned China-based footwear design and manufacturing company Evertrade Group is all set to start its first unit in Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik had recently laid the foundation stone of Evertrade’s state-of-art manufacturing unit in Khurda district.

Evertrade is owned by Indian entrepreneur Niren Anand and has its manufacturing facility at Xiamen in China and exports footwear to global brands. With an investment of Rs 62.44 crore, the manufacturing unit will spread across 10 acre land and is going to generate direct employment opportunities for more than 620 persons with a focus on women empowerment. The facility will have a capacity of manufacturing one million pairs annually.

Speaking on Odisha’s industrial environment, Anand said, “With a strong industrial base, Odisha has a conducive environment for industries. The manpower here are skilled and can be the catalyst in growth of any industry. Looking at this potential, we look forward to make Odisha our manufacturing hub in India.”

The journey of venturing into Odisha began after Evertrade entered into an agreement with the State government during the ‘Invest in Odisha’ event organised at Guangzhou, China in 2019.