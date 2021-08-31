NTPC Darlipali plant’s second unit to commence operation in Odisha's Sundargarh from September 1

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will start commercial operation of its second unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station in Sundargarh district from September 1 this year.“The second unit of the power plant with 800 MW capacity that completed its trial operation in July will be synchronised to the power grid soon,” said NTPC Regional Executive Director (eastern region) SK Satya. While Odisha is entitled to receive 50 per cent of the power generated by the Darlipali power project of 1600 MW (2 X 800 MW), the remaining 50 per cent will be sold to Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and West Bengal.

As per the power purchase agreement with the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), the cost of power from the Darlipali plant will be Rs 2.90 per unit. While the fixed cost of power is set at Rs 1.90 per unit, the variable cost has been determined at Rs1 per unit.

Satya said NTPC has already made an expenditure of over Rs13,500 crore in the project that is estimated at Rs 13,700 crore. “Some of the works like construction of railway line for transportation of coal and construction of merry go round (MGR) linking to railway sidings at Laikera and Kechobahal stations at Jharsuguda district for coal despatch to the plant is under progress. It is expected that these works will be completed by June 2022,” Satya added.

The construction of the railway lines and MGR was delayed due to land acquisition problems. However, the issues were resolved after the Cabinet Committee on Investment (CCI) took up the matter with the State government in January.

He said installation of Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) system to curb emissions of suspended particulate matter is under progress and this will be completed by next year. The pit head-based thermal power plant is currently sourcing its requirement of fossil fuel from its Dulanga coal mines at Sundargarh. With a daily requirement of about 25,000 tonne, the Dulanga mine has the capacity to meet 20,000 tonne. The balance requirement will be met from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. “Once the MGR project is over, NTPC will meet the additional coal requirement from anywhere in the country through railway,” Satya added.

Water for the plant is sourced from the Hirakud reservoir through a pipeline covering a distance of about 30 km from the project site. The first unit of the plant was commissioned in January 2020.