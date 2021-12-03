STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP on radar for questioning Mamita Meher probe

Murdered teacher Mamita Meher (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJD has targeted the BJP for questioning the credibility of the probe into Mamita Meher murder case which would be monitored by retired district judge ABS Naidu, nominated by the Orissa High Court.

The ruling party alleged that this amounts to contempt of court. Referring to the statement of Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi that the probe monitored by a retired district judge cannot do justice to the case, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said it proves that BJP believes more in CBI than court. 

Parents of Mamita had approached the High Court praying that character assassination of their daughter should be stopped and also requested the political parties not to do politics over the issue. “But the BJP is repeatedly raising this issue for narrow political gains. Such an approach is creating mental agony for Mamita’s family”, he said. Mohanty added that a court-monitored probe will ensure impartiality.

