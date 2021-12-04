Kalahandi Meher Samaj files plea for intervention

By Express News Service

CUTTACK : THE Orissa High Court on Friday fixed December 23 to hear the intervention petition filed by the working president of Kalahandi Meher Samaj Santosh Kumar Meher in connection with the petition by Mamita Meher’s family members seeking early completion of police investigation into the sensational murder case.

While the intervention petition was filed through senior lawyer and BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya, Mamita’s father Suchandra Meher and brother Bunty had filed their petition on November 13. The Single Judge bench of Justice Biswajit Mohanty adjourned hearing till December 23 after the State Counsel submitted a report on the progress of police investigation and advocate Acharya informed about the intervention petition filed by the Kalahandi Meher Samaj.

Justice Mohanty directed the State Counsel DK Mohanty and senior advocate Pradipta Mohanty appearing on behalf of the petitioners (Mamita’s father and brother) to be ready with their responses to the intervention petition by the next date. Justice Mohanty also directed the State Counsel to file a report on the status of investigation by the next date.

The State Counsel informed that in order to ensure transparency in investigation of the case, the High Court had nominated a retired district judge, ABS Naidu. In his intervention petition, Meher said the petition by Mamita’s father for early completion of the investigation and submission of the charge sheet was filed even before the completion of a month from the arrest of the accused.

“Such a prayer, on the face of it, is untenable as the statutory period (120 days) contemplated under section 167 of the CrPC is not yet over, and the conspiracy involved in the offence has not yet been traced”, the intervention petition contends.