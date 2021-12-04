STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kalahandi Meher Samaj files plea for intervention

While the intervention petition was filed through senior lawyer and BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya, Mamita’s father Suchandra Meher and brother Bunty had filed their petition on November 13.

Published: 04th December 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK : THE Orissa High Court on Friday fixed December 23 to hear the intervention petition filed by the working president of Kalahandi Meher Samaj Santosh Kumar Meher in connection with the petition by Mamita Meher’s family members seeking early completion of police investigation into the sensational murder case.

While the intervention petition was filed through senior lawyer and BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya, Mamita’s father Suchandra Meher and brother Bunty had filed their petition on November 13. The Single Judge bench of Justice Biswajit Mohanty adjourned hearing till December 23 after the State Counsel submitted a report on the progress of police investigation and advocate Acharya informed about the intervention petition filed by the Kalahandi Meher Samaj.

Justice Mohanty directed the State Counsel DK Mohanty and senior advocate Pradipta Mohanty appearing on behalf of the petitioners (Mamita’s father and brother) to be ready with their responses to the intervention petition by the next date. Justice Mohanty also directed the State Counsel to file a report on the status of investigation by the next date.

The State Counsel informed that in order to ensure transparency in investigation of the case, the High Court had nominated a retired district judge, ABS Naidu. In his intervention petition, Meher said the petition by Mamita’s father for early completion of the investigation and submission of the charge sheet was filed even before the completion of a month from the arrest of the accused.

“Such a prayer, on the face of it, is untenable as the statutory period (120 days) contemplated under section 167 of the CrPC is not yet over, and the conspiracy involved in the offence has not yet been traced”, the intervention petition contends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp