Odisha's Jeypore airstrip likely to miss completion deadline as farmers refuse to cooperate

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Completion of the Jeypore airstrip is likely to miss its June deadline next year with the runway expansion work stalled as farmers have refused to cooperate with the district administration for stopping water supply in the Upper Kolab’s Dhanpur system.

For the expansion of the runway, concrete slabs need to be laid over the 200 metre canal. This necessitates halting water supply in it for at least three months. But this coincides with the Upper Kolab’s irrigation plan for the rabi season which commences by first week of January.

Recently, officials of the Upper Kolab and Works department had met to figure out if water supply in the system could be stopped for the runway work. But the district administration’s move of seeking initial consent of farmers and pani panchayats did not yield much result as the latter did not agree to the plan. In the meeting called by Jeypore Sub-Collector Debabrata Pradhan on Monday, leaders of pani panchayats under the Dhanpur distributary system expressed their reluctance to stop supply of water and said they want to stick to the usual irrigation schedule of Upper Kolab for the upcoming season.

Sources said, all pani panchayat leaders rejected the authorities’ plea and stated that the PWD authorities can do the runway construction work only during non-irrigation time. They also threatened to take to the streets if the authorities stop the water in the canal.

Official sources said, the meeting failed to reach a consensus as parties refused to comply and warned of protests. “We will allow the construction work over the canal system only until the beginning of the irrigation supply season towards December end and not beyond as it will throw our livelihoods out of gear,” said Sada Tripathy, president of Dhanpur distributary pani panchayat.

Commenting on the issue, Jeypore PWD sub-divisional officer BK Behera and executive officer of Upper Kolab Irrigation project SK Sahu admitted that farmers have voiced their opposition to the stopping of irrigation water for the airstrip work.

The Jeypore airstrip is being developed by the Works department as part of the Centre’s UDAN scheme for regional air connectivity. While all other infrastructure facilities are complete, the runway expansion is underway.