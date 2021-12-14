STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government frames draft policy for third gender

The government has proposed to create a transgender helpline with trained counsellors for responding and managing incidents of violence, abuse and other inhuman treatments.

Published: 14th December 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

LGBT, Third Gender, Rainbow

Representational Image (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide a life of dignity to the transgender population, the State government has come up with a draft policy that proposes equal education, employment, healthcare opportunities besides, their inclusion in government schemes.

The draft was released by the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), the nodal department for transgenders in the State, on Monday.

While transgender persons will be included in the health insurance scheme, the policy proposes that a dedicated fund should be established for sex reassignment surgery (SRS) in government hospitals including separate HIV surveillance centres. It also states that a dedicated three month paid leave should be provisioned for the transgender persons who are undergoing SRS or hormonal therapy.

The government has proposed to create a transgender helpline with trained counsellors for responding and managing incidents of violence, abuse and other inhuman treatments. The draft policy also states that action would be taken against parents who desert or abuse their gender non-conforming children and doctors who undertake unethical conversion therapy. 

The Juvenile Justice Act would be suitably amended to address the concerns of such children. It further states that no child shall be separated from parents or immediate family on the ground of being a transgender, except on an order of a competent court, in the interest of such child.

As far as making education inclusive for this population, the government will ask educational institutions to form a committee which shall be accessible for transgender persons in case of any harassment or discrimination, with powers to ensure that transgender students do not have to be affected by the presence of the persons bullying them, including teachers. 

According to the Socio Economic and Caste Census (2011) in Odisha, there are 20,332 transgender persons in Odisha which includes 2,124 children (0 to 6 years), 3,236 SC and 4,553 ST persons. Their literacy rate stands at just 54.3 per cent.

However, their present numbers would be much higher as they now have the courage to express their transgender identity with the Supreme Court of India granting legal recognition to a person‘s self-identified gender as either male, female or the third gender.

The SSEPD department has conducted a State-wide survey on transgender persons, results of which are yet to come. It has sought feedback on the draft policy from higher officials of all departments within a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juvenile Justice Act SSEPD Third gender Odisha government
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp