Bio-mining of waste at Bhubaneswar's Bhuasuni dumpyard from January

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will start bio-mining of waste at the Bhuasuni dump yard near Daruthenga from January.

Two firms Jagruti and Jan Adhar Sevabhavi Sanstha will carry out bio-mining at the dump yard as a joint venture (JV) for which the BMC will invest Rs 103 crore. The cost of the project, planned two years back, has escalated by Rs 40 crore as the previous cost estimation was Rs 63 crore.

Officials said that the earlier estimation was done for removal of 9 lakh tonne of waste but a survey carried out by KIIT University last year found out that 16 lakh tonne garbage was piled up at the dump yard. “We will soon sign an agreement with the two firms for execution of the project. After the agreement is completed, the agencies will set up processing units for waste bio-mining at the dump yard,” said BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Kumar Sahoo.

The project will be taken up for a period of three years to clear all the solid waste dumped at the place. The non-biodegradable and non-recyclable waste will be used to generate by-products while the biodegradable waste will be converted into organic manure. The revenue generated from it will be shared by agencies.

The BMC decided to go for bio-mining of the waste at the Bhuasuni dump yard after the State government faced criticism from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its failure to ensure proper implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 in the urban local bodies.