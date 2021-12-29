Orissa HC asks lawyer to submit prawn gheris evidence to Puri Collector, SP daily for five days

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has entrusted advocate Sukant Dalai, who represents the All-Odisha Fishermen’s Federation, with the job of providing photographic evidence on the re-emergence of illegal prawn gheris on a daily basis for five days. He has been advised to do so with the help of local fishermen.

The court was hearing the suo motu PIL registered by it for restoration of the ecology of the two wetlands - Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika.

Dalai and Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal had filed a grievance before the court that despite the action taken pursuant to the orders of the court, there is constant re-emergence of illegal prawn gheris, particularly in Chilika.

The Collector and SP of Puri, on their part, had told the court that patrolling by a special platoon is in progress and very soon another platoon will be deployed. Their contact numbers are in the public domain and the personnel take immediate action on receiving complaints about illegal prawn farming, the higher officials said.

However, to test if this system has been effective, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra directed Dalai to contact at least five members of the federation that he is representing and send to the Collector and SP photographs and video clippings of prawn gheris in Chilika on a daily basis for five days.

Details of the action taken thereon will be placed before the court by the Collector and SP by January 18, 2022, which is the next date of hearing, the bench specified in its December 22 order.

The Puri SP also informed the court that the area of re-emergence of the prawn gheries is large and requires the deployment of additional forces. He stated that he will request the DGP for the deployment of additional forces.

Taking note of it, the bench said that the DGP is requested to examine the request on urgent basis and deploy additional forces as required to stop the re-emergence of prawn gheries.

The CEO of Chilika Development Authority (CDA) assured the court that a team of the CDA will constantly monitor the situation, inform the Collectors of Khurda, Puri and Ganjam about the re-emergence of illegal prawn gheris and send them video clippings and the exact locations of the gheris so that immediate corrective action can be taken.

The bench further directed the CEO as well as the Collectors and SPs of the three districts to remain present in virtual mode on January 18 at 2 pm.