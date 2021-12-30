STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

When shoddy policing brought Odisha government a bad name in 2021

The killer second wave left a devastating impact on life and livelihood across Odisha which remained shut for most parts of 2021.

Published: 30th December 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium (File photo| EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was a year of pandemic. The killer second wave left a devastating impact on life and livelihood across Odisha which remained shut for most parts of 2021. Unlike 2020 when law and order had remained under control due to the prolonged lockdown, the current year saw the complete opposite as Odisha Police grabbed the headlines for wrong reasons.

The sensational Mamita Meher murder in Kalahandi emerged as a blot because it showed police in extremely poor light. So was the botched police investigation in Mahanga double murder in which Law Minister Pratap Jena was named.

The Mamita Meher murder was one of the incidents which gave the BJD government some real embarrassing moments. At the centre was Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra whose alleged proximity with prime accused Gobinda Sahu snowballed into a huge political controversy that left the State Assembly paralysed.

Accusations of politician-criminal nexus aside, it exemplified how police at large cared two hoots for all the reforms brought under Mo Sarkar initiatives of the Odisha government. Despite the priority on safety and security of women and children, family members of Mamita had a tough time lodging a missing complaint at Kalahandi’s Kegaon police station on October 9 after the lady teacher disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Dejected, they returned and lodged a complaint with Sindhekela police station in Balangir district on October 12. What followed was a long story of bad police work. So much so that key accused Gobinda even managed to flee the police custody before being nabbed. The entire episode left the Naveen Patnaik government red-faced with State Police top brass failing to even put up a decent defence.

Had Kegaon police acted effectively and sensitively on the missing complaint of Mamita's family, the cops could have possibly cracked the case. After State-wide outrage, Kegaon IIC Damu Parija was suspended for 'negligence of duty' on October 20.

The other was the investigation in the Mahanga double murder earlier in January. Former Mahanga block chairperson and BJP leader Kulamani Baral (73) and his relative Dibyasingh Baral (80) were killed over alleged political rivalry.

The political murder allegations were bolstered when another accused was found run over by a vehicle. Interestingly, the Salepur JMFC was completely dissatisfied with the police investigation and ordered a fresh probe. It took the Mahanga Police weeks to submit call detail records after being pulled up by the court several times. The police work was at its lowest ebb.

Another episode of bad policing was the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Rajan Mohapatra in a fire mishap on July 12. The sensational incident which remained in headlines for weeks took the State Police over two months to conclude that it was an accidental death but charged the officer's wife with negligence.

On October 7, Crime Branch submitted a 300-page chargesheet where wife Bidya Bharati was named as the only accused, charged under sections 304A and 285 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - both bailable offences. 

Even as Odisha Police continued to portray itself as a people-friendly organisation, custodial deaths remained a cause of major concern. In Bargarh, a daily wage earner Gobinda Kumbhar died allegedly due to custodial torture in September. He was picked up for questioning over a two-month-old group fight case. 

The incident led to serious law and order situation in Bargarh as family members said that he was completely hale and hearty while police claimed that he was taken ill the morning after he was taken into custody.

Cause of concern

  • Kegaon Police failed to act swiftly in the Mamita Meher murder case

  • Mahanga Police took weeks to submit call detail records of the accused in the double murder case. It did so only after being pulled up by the Salepur JFMC court several times

  • Low rate of conviction remains a concern for the State police

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police Mamita Meher murder Pratap Jena 2021 Odisha Police Mahanga double murder Kulamani Baral
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp