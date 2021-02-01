STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nine killed, 11 injured after pickup van overturns in Odisha's Koraput

Seven persons were killed on the spot and two others succumbed at Kotpad community health centre, South Western Range DIG, Rajesh Pandit said.

Published: 01st February 2021 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

The van that overturned.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: A trip to attend the Dasaha (mourning rituals) of a deceased kin ended tragically for a group of 30 persons of Chhattisgarh when the pickup van they were travelling in hit a roadside tree and overturned, killing nine and injuring 11 near Murtahandi village in Koraput district’s Kotpad police limits on Sunday evening.

Initial investigation suggested all the passengers are from Chhattisgarh. At least seven were killed on the spot and two others succumbed at Kotpad community health centre, South Western Range DIG, Rajesh Pandit said. All the 11 injured persons have been shifted to Jagdalpur.

The accident took place on the National Highway at about 8.45 pm. The driver of the ill-fated vehicle managed to flee after the incident. The pickup van, with a Chhattisgarh registration number, was carrying around 30 passengers which may have led to the casualties, police said. “Prima facie, it appears the pickup van overturned just ahead of the railway tracks. There were close to 30 passengers inside the vehicle,” said an officer of the Odisha Fire Service.

Fire Service personnel rushed to the accident site. Two teams from Kotpad and Borigumma fire stations are engaged in the rescue operations. The accident site had very little illumination available making it difficult for rescue and relief operations. Sources said the passengers had come from Nagarnar in Bastar district to attend the death rituals of one of their relatives at Murtahandi in Koraput.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Odisha
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp