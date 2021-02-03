Coal tribunal to come up at Jharsuguda district

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A coal tribunal on the anvil in Jharsuguda will hear cases pertaining to compensation of people from Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts, who have given up their land for mines.

A letter to this effect was received by the CMD of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) recently. The district judge of Jharsuguda will be in-charge of the tribunal from the date of his joining till September 30, 2022.

A presiding officer too will be appointed to the tribunal.

The Central government has asked MCL to initiate steps for engaging support staff at the facility. At present, land losers of MCL’s Ib Valley, Orient Area, Lakhanpur, Vasundhara and Garjanbahal have to go to Dhenkanal for hearing of their cases pertaining to compensation.

The tribunal at Jharsuguda will be the third in Odisha after Talcher and Dhenkanal.

