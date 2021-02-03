STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata power to complete 2.5 lakh consumer metering by March 2021

Published: 03rd February 2021 09:14 AM

Tata Motors

However, TPCL has assured the commission to recover past arrears to the tune of Rs 200 crore from the consumers. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (formerly CESU) has set a target to complete metering of all consumers in its areas of operation by March 2021. The company has planned to replace/install around 2.5 lakh meters in the current fiscal.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it has already replaced 1.5 lakh defective meters. The balance 1 lakh meters will be installed by end of March, said TPCODL CEO M Shenbagam here on Tuesday.

With an aggregated technical and commercial loss of 30.4 per cent as against the OERC benchmark of 23.5 per cent, the distribution utility in its annual revenue requirement (ARR) for 2021-21 has sought approval of the commission for replacement/installation of around 3.31 lakh meters which are directly contributing to the non-technical losses. The meter replacement will cost the company around Rs 93.95 crore.

Shenbagam said 10 to 12 per cent of the total AT&C loss is technical which needed more investment to upgrade the distribution system with change of conductor. The loss level is more in rural areas where hooking is rampant.

The OERC has given 10 years time to bring down the AT&C loss to 13.5 per cent and the company is confident of achieving the target, he added. Plans are afoot to provide smart meters to high end customers and this will start from April this year.

He said Tata Power is leveraging technology to improve asset performance, enhance customer experience through data analytics and improve customer satisfaction. Rolling out value added services for customers, the TPCODL CEO said Apps have been launched for consumer self service and complain registration.

The objective is to address the problems of the consumers as early as possible. He said one can apply for new connection online in Mo Bidyut platform which is less time consuming.

Since the current system for getting a new connection is cumbersome, the utility has requested OERC to simplify the procedure.

Responding to a query, Shenbagam said there is a massive arrear for collection. However, TPCL has assured the commission to recover past arrears to the tune of Rs 200 crore from the consumers. 

