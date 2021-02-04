STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Crocodile fear looms large at Kolab riverside

Picnicking by the Kolab riverside in Jeypore may not be the same anymore as the sighting of two crocodiles in the water body by locals has panicked people in the region.

Published: 04th February 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

One of the crocodiles found in Kolab being released into Sabari river in Koraput

One of the crocodiles found in Kolab being released into Sabari river in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Picnicking by the Kolab riverside in Jeypore may not be the same anymore as the sighting of two crocodiles in the water body by locals has panicked people in the region. The reptiles were spotted last week at the popular picnic spots of Patraput and Gupteswar in Jeypore Forest Division.  

Sources said every winter, hundreds of tourists visit several picturesque picnic spots located along the banks of Kolab river in Jeypore subdivision. Their footfall rises between December and February when the weather conditions become friendly and festivity to usher in the new year begins.  

While there were speculations by locals as well as forest department staff about presence of crocodiles in Kolab, no reptiles were spotted till last week when revellers were panicked after spotting two crocodiles - one near Patraput and another near Gupteswar.

“Earlier, we did not fear venturing into the Kolab river as we had not seen any crocodiles. We merely speculated their presence. But after the reptiles were actually spotted, we are scared and have to be careful while visiting the banks,” said Susant Patnaik, a Jeypore local. 

Arun Hota, a visitor from Koraput, said ,”We had plans to feast on the riverside at Patraput but now after the news of crocodile presence, we have shifted the venue.” Contacted, Forest department sources said last year, three crocodiles were spotted in Kolab river and two were  seen recently. Jeypore DFO NSJP Sing said,” There are total 14 to 15 crocodiles in the entire Kolab river and there is nothing to panic as those inhabiting the Upper Kolab do not belong to the attacking species. They feed primarily on fish.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crocodiles
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp