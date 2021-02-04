Crocodile fear looms large at Kolab riverside

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Picnicking by the Kolab riverside in Jeypore may not be the same anymore as the sighting of two crocodiles in the water body by locals has panicked people in the region. The reptiles were spotted last week at the popular picnic spots of Patraput and Gupteswar in Jeypore Forest Division.

Sources said every winter, hundreds of tourists visit several picturesque picnic spots located along the banks of Kolab river in Jeypore subdivision. Their footfall rises between December and February when the weather conditions become friendly and festivity to usher in the new year begins.

While there were speculations by locals as well as forest department staff about presence of crocodiles in Kolab, no reptiles were spotted till last week when revellers were panicked after spotting two crocodiles - one near Patraput and another near Gupteswar.

“Earlier, we did not fear venturing into the Kolab river as we had not seen any crocodiles. We merely speculated their presence. But after the reptiles were actually spotted, we are scared and have to be careful while visiting the banks,” said Susant Patnaik, a Jeypore local.

Arun Hota, a visitor from Koraput, said ,”We had plans to feast on the riverside at Patraput but now after the news of crocodile presence, we have shifted the venue.” Contacted, Forest department sources said last year, three crocodiles were spotted in Kolab river and two were seen recently. Jeypore DFO NSJP Sing said,” There are total 14 to 15 crocodiles in the entire Kolab river and there is nothing to panic as those inhabiting the Upper Kolab do not belong to the attacking species. They feed primarily on fish.”

